Home · Awards & Events

See Every Black Winner From The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

‘Abbott Elementary,’ Lizzo, Zendaya, and Jerrod Carmichael all won big at this year’s ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
See Every Black Winner From The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
By Okla Jones ·

All of our favorite creatives of color held it down at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, this year’s ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment to celebrate excellence in the television industry.

In previous years, the Emmy Awards would be held on Sunday evening, but due to NBC’s broadcast rights to the NFL, this year’s ceremony aired on a Monday night. With Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary earning seven nominations, and people such as Zendaya, Jerrod Carmichael, Donald Glover, Issa Rae and more also being considered, the Emmys was packed with powerful speeches, and plenty of unforgettable moments for us to discuss for weeks to come.

Sheryl Lee Ralph won her first every Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, and Lizzo grabbed the award for Outstanding Competition Series, bringing her that much closer to the coveted EGOT status.

Take a look at everything and everyone Black that won at the 2022 Emmy Awards. You can also see the evening’s full list of winners HERE.

01
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
See Every Black Winner From The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
02
‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ – Outstanding Competition Series
See Every Black Winner From The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images
03
Jerrod Carmichael – ‘Rothaniel’ – Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
See Every Black Winner From The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
04
Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbott Elementary’ – Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
See Every Black Winner From The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images
05
Zendaya – Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
See Every Black Winner From The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
TOPICS: 