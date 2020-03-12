Iconic actress Ja’Net DuBois’ cause of death was finally released.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health determined that the beloved actress, philanthropist, and mother died from cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

Her death certificate also states that she reportedly suffered from a number of health conditions, including peripheral vascular disease, chronic kidney disease and high blood pressure.

DuBois died on February 17 at her Glendale, California home in her sleep. Authorities were contacted when she was found unresponsive.

The actress portrayed the bubbly and independent Willona Woods in the iconic Black sitcom Good Times. Her character eventually became the adopted mother to Penny Gordon Woods, played by Janet Jackson. The two went from co-workers to life long friends after starring alongside one another. In fact, Jackson shared a touching message about their connection on Instagram following DuBois’ death.

“I am so very saddened to hear my longtime friend Ja’Net DuBois has passed away. I saw first hand how she broke stereotypes and changed the landscape for Black women in entertainment,” wrote Jackson in the caption.

“I’m grateful in recent years I had a chance to see her and create more lasting memories. I pray for comfort for all her family and friends. Thank you Ja’Net, I’ll miss you,” the singer concluded.

Other celebrities, including Holly Robinson Peete, Loni Love and DL Hughley, also publicly mourned DuBois.

Following her death, DuBois’ body was reportedly cremated and taken to be spread out to sea by her loved ones.

Rest in peace.