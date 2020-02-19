(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

The world is still grappling with the loss of actress Ja’Net Dubois, including her family and close celebrity friends such as co-star Janet Jackson.

The R&B singer, who is set to return to the ESSENCE Festival Of Culture in July, took to Instagram Tuesday to remember her late friend and co-star.

“I am so very saddened to hear my longtime friend Ja’Net DuBois has passed away,” she began in a caption. “I saw first hand how she broke stereotypes and changed the landscape for Black women in entertainment.”

“I’m grateful in recent years I had a chance to see her and create more lasting memories. I pray for comfort for all her family and friends,” Jackson concluded. “Thank you Ja’Net, I’ll miss you.”

Dubois and Jackson played longtime neighbor and restrictive mother Willona Woods and her adoptive daughter Penny respectively, on Good Times. The two later collaborated in Jackson’s iconic video for “Control,” which was obviously a nod to their roles in Good Times.

Another co-star of Dubois, Viola Davis, who starred in ABC’s live Good Times special last December, also took to social media to remember the late actress.

“Oh man!!! Just saw you! What a pleasure it was to meet you,” she wrote in a caption of a photo from the special. “You shaped so much of the best memories of my childhood! God bless you, Ja’net DuBois! RIP.”

The Emmy Award-winning actress died peacefully Tuesday in her sleep inside her Glendale, California home. She was 74.