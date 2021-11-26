Star Gazing: See How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Thanksgiving

Celebrities continued the recent Thanksgiving trend of setting aside major pomp and circumstance for low-key holiday affairs this season.

They left behind the glam squads and the backdrops and took to social media to give us unvarnished looks at their pots of greens, plates of mac and cheese, high stakes card games, corny dad jokes, and cherished loved ones. They even let us in on a little bit of family shade.

Megan Thee Stallion smartly housed her plate as some culinary competition stirred up with her granny and them at the table.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys played a dice game called tenzi with the little ones at their family celebration while Nicole Ari Parker was all of us when her mom descended on her kitchen and took no prisoners, dismissing her with a simple shrug.

Halle Berry spread a message of gratitude to fans for supporting her transition to becoming a director and extending overwhelming support for Bruised. Marlo Hampton, Naturi Naughton, Saweetie and many other celebrities donated their time, popularity and resources to ensuring that others had a holiday meal on their tables.

Actresses also teased their spouses with no mercy. Mommies and daddies loved on their little ones and had the chance to regress into kids in the company of their parents and aunties.

Rap stars made it clear that they get down in the kitchen and the studio and entertainment dynasties reminded the public that behind the ratings and box offices they keep it family first.

Scroll through these celebrity Thanksgiving photos to see how your favorite stars enjoyed the day with their loved ones this year.