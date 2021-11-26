Star Gazing: See How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Thanksgiving
By Keyaira Boone ·

Celebrities continued the recent Thanksgiving trend of setting aside major pomp and circumstance for low-key holiday affairs this season. 

They left behind the glam squads and the backdrops and took to social media to give us unvarnished looks at their pots of greens, plates of mac and cheese, high stakes card games, corny dad jokes, and cherished loved ones. They even let us in on a little bit of family shade.

Megan Thee Stallion smartly housed her plate as some culinary competition stirred up with her granny and them at the table. 

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys played a dice game called tenzi with the little ones at their family celebration while Nicole Ari Parker was all of us when her mom descended on her kitchen and took no prisoners, dismissing her with a simple shrug.

Halle Berry spread a message of gratitude to fans for supporting her transition to becoming a director and extending overwhelming support for Bruised. Marlo Hampton, Naturi Naughton, Saweetie and many other celebrities donated their time, popularity and resources to ensuring that others had a holiday meal on their tables. 

Actresses also teased their spouses with no mercy. Mommies and daddies loved on their little ones and had the chance to regress into kids in the company of their parents and aunties. 

Rap stars made it clear that they get down in the kitchen and the studio and entertainment dynasties reminded the public that behind the ratings and box offices they keep it family first. 

Scroll through these celebrity Thanksgiving photos to see how your favorite stars enjoyed the day with their loved ones this year.

01
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade
One of our author favorite couples stopped pumping out page turners long enough to comp on their holiday spread with their daughters at their side.
Photo Credit: Gabrielle Union’s Instagram
02
Garcelle Beauvais And Hamza Naveed
Our favorite Beverly Hills housewife supported the LA Mission alongside two of her boys and the track star.
Photo Credit: Garcelle Beauvais
03
Porsha Williams
The author and her junior struck a pretty pose.
Photo Credit: Porsha Williams Instagram
04
Tia Mowry, Tamara Mowry, Taj Mowry
The Mowry clan rolled deep as usual snapping a pic full of siblings, spouses, children, and most importantly love.
Photo Credit: Tia Mowry I
05
Marlon Wayans
Wayans got some love from his praying auntie. Who doesn’t need that?
Photo Credit: Marlon Wayans
06
Ciara and Russell Wilson
The Wilson family wished us all a “Happy Thanksgiving,” in unison with enthusiasm.
Photo Credit: Ciara Instagram
07
Shaunie O’Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson
The soon to be married couple hit the road together and posted laidback snaps from their journey.
Photo Credit: Shaunie O’Neal
08
Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey
The lovebirds were booed up at the table and beyond.
Photo Credit: Lori Harvey’s Instagram
09
Young M.A.
Chef M.A.showed out after cooking on the Bruised soundtrack!
Photo Credit: Young M.A. Instagram
10
Brandy And Syrai Smith
The vocal bible posted her biggest blessing.
Photo Credit: Brandy Instagram
11
Cedric The Entertainer
The funny man spent the holiday with his sister and her family making sure to highlight two loved ones they lost.
Photo Credit: Cedric The Entertainer Instagram
12
Kerry Washington And Earl Washington Thanksgiving
The star and her dad gave us special edition of their dad jokes segment.
Photo Credit: Kerry Washington Instagram
13
Michelle Obama
Our forever FLOTUS showed off one of her family’s lovable pups after posting to promote and educational initiative from Girls Opportunity Alliance.
Photo Credit: Michelle Obama Instagram
14
Antonia “Toya” Johnson And Reginae Carter
If there is one thing Toya is thankful for its the two besties she gave birth to.
Photo Credit: Antonia “Toya” Johnson Instagram
