The Glowing, Surprising And Stunning Celebrity Baby Announcements Of 2021

Elton Anderson

With so much going on, from variants to a new presidency, so many people quitting their jobs and people traveling again and embracing being outside after getting vaccinated, you probably didn’t realize that a great number of people announced that they were expecting a child (or two) this year. We’re not kidding — it was a lot of people. From Amara La Negra revealing she’s expecting twins, Eve triumphantly announcing she was expecting her first child after years of trying to conceive, and Cardi B taking the stage with a brand new baby bump to let the world know she was expecting, there were many joyous moments and lot of news. (And we’re thinking, with love, of Nick Cannon, who announced and welcomed twin boys Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and son Zen with Alyssa Scott. Five-month-old Zen passed away this month from brain cancer.)

Most have gone on and given birth while others are still waiting for the big day. Some did elaborate, stunning photo shoots while others just waited to share the news when their child was born. But either way, it’s clear that 2021 was one filled with many blessings for many people (again, there were beaucoup expectant moms and dads). Take a look back at who broke the big baby news and how they shared it with the world.

Amara La Negra

Eve

Cardi B

Melanie Fiona

Kristen Welker

Sydel Curry

Abby Phillip

Kyra Epps

Eudoxie

Aja Naomi King

Meghan Markle

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

Odell Beckham, Jr. and Lauren Wood

Elaine Welteroth

Kash Doll

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s Adiz “Bambi” Richardson

Deborah Joy Winans

Samira Wiley

Safaree and Erica Mena

Halsey

DaBaby and Danileigh

Basketball Wives’ Kristen Scott

Fitness Trainer Lita Lewis