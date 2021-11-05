Twice The Blessing! Amara La Negra Pregnant With Twins

Amara La Negra is expecting twins!

The “Insecure” singer and reality star revealed her pregnancy news with a sweet post on Instagram sharing her excitement and admitting her fears surrounding her second pregnancy with her 2.3 million followers.

“I am so excited to finally share that we have twins on the way,” she wrote in the caption of her grinning widely and clutching images from her sonogram and a fresh ClearBlue pregnancy test with her gold pearl encrusted stiletto nails.

“Even though I’m scared and nervous, especially after having a miscarriage… there is nothing better than seeing the word PREGNANT! I am also excited and have a roller coaster of emotions but it truly is a blessing.”

Miscarriages are extremely common for women, and according to the March of Dimes, “for women who know they’re pregnant, about 10 to 15 in 100 pregnancies (10 to 15 percent) end in miscarriage.” A study published in peer reviewed medical journal the Lancet identified the risk for Black women as up to “43%” higher than their white counterparts.

Babies that have been conceived after the loss of a pregnancy are often dubbed “rainbow babies,” and mothers and other parents are increasing their willingness to discuss their journeys with one another and their communities on social media. Their transparency is working to lessen the existing stigma around the occurrence.

Amara used the hashtag #rainbowbaby to describe her growing babies.

She documented her first pregnancy on Love and Hip Hop Miami and bravely revealed her heartbreaking loss to viewers on the show as well. In a recent episode she openly discussed how tough the experience was for her with her parents.

In another post of a full body video where she was holding her bump she wrote, “I’m Pregnant! I’m gonna be a Mom! I’m pregnant with twins all natural.”

On the latest season of Love and Hip Hop Miami she is seen dating real estate professional Allan Mueses. She didn’t share who she is expecting her twins with, but she told PEOPLE Espanol, whom she broke the news to, that she will be a proud single mom.

“I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me,” she told the publication. “Father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man, one who supports me, who accepts me with my children, then Amen, he will be well received. But I feel blessed, and I am so happy that I sometimes forget that [I’ll be a single mom]. I am more focused on my babies.”

Congratulations to Amara on her expanding family!