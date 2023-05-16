Baby Debuts! Shereé Whitfield, Keshia Knight Pulliam, And Keke Palmer Had A Wonderful Mother’s Day

Keke Palmer

It was an eventful Mother’s Day weekend, as Keke “The Boss” Palmer, who proudly exclaims that she’s a ‘muva’ debuted her new fabulous new photos with her baby son, Leo, on social media, Keshia Knight Pulliam also shared her newborn with the world on Instagram, and Shereé Whitfield introduces granddaughter Mecca Joie, rebranding herself as a glamma. While Palmer is a new mother, Pulliam has been around the motherhood block with her first child, Ella Grace Hartwell, who is five years old and shares with her ex-husband, Ed Hartwell. Now the mother of two is also enjoying her newest addition to the family of four with a baby boy, Knight James, whom she shares with her husband, Brad James.

For Whitfield, her new glamma title looks good on her. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 53, recently announced that her son Kairo Whitfield, 27, and his girlfriend Alina Baber welcomed daughter Mecca Joie Whitfield last July and debuted exclusive pictures on social media and online via an exclusive with PEOPLE.

She exclusively tells PEOPLE, “She’s adorable; the sweetest, cutest little girl. She has the curliest hair, the best smile, and is such a happy baby. I’m excited when I see her, but when we see each other, she gets so, so excited. It melts your heart!” she says.

Whitfield continued, “It’s been so special to have her in our family, and it gets more and more special every day as I watch her grow,” she adds. “Just seeing the person she’s becoming, the way she reacts to me, the bond we’re building… it’s just so cool. I love playing with her, reading to her, taking to the park. And it’s funny because then I get say, ‘Here you go, I’m tired now’ and hand her back. That’s new for me!” She believes her grandchild helped bond and strengthen her family ties, including daughters Kaleigh Whitfield and Tierra Fuller.

These ladies all share the joy of ushering and celebrating the new little humans in their life and openly sharing that love and appreciation with their audiences. Scroll to see the adorable moments they’ve shared with their families during Mother’s Day.

Keke Palmer

The seasoned star looked gorgeous during her recent photoshoot with her bundle of joy, baby Leo. I mean, look at the material! She captioned the Instagram post, “Happy Mother’s Day to a MUVAAAAA.”

Keisha Knight Pulliam

The actress reflected on all her blessings this Mother’s Day weekend, as she’s grateful for her two children, Ella and Knight. Pulliam also shared exclusive pictures of her newborn, debuting him to the world. She captioned her Instagram post, “This Mother’s Day is extra special for me… thank you both for choosing me to be your mommy. Ella you are the best big sister!! I love watching how you care for, protect, teach and love on your little brother. Knight already looks up to you and watches your every move. Welcome to the world Knight James!! You two are my life’s greatest accomplishments.

Happy Mother’s Day to all of the Mamas!!”

Shereé Whitfield

This glamma is nothing short of a DIVA! Aside from being a reality star OG, Whitfield is a loving and protective mother. Her newest addition to her brood includes her granddaughter, Mecca Joie Whitfield. She captioned the Instagram post, debuting her grandchild, “On this special day, I would like to Introduce u to my glam baby @meccawhitfield_ . U thought ur love for your kids was strong, just wait until you become a glamma 💖.”

She also dropped stunning pictures of her and her children, daughters Kaleigh Whitfield and Tierra Fuller, and son Cairo Whitfield.