Keshia Knight Pulliam

Keshia Knight Pulliam is officially a mother of two — and a boy mom. The Cosby Show alum, 44, shared with her followers on Instagram that she and husband Brad James recently welcomed a baby boy in an Instagram post on her birthday. “With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week… 😆 Thank you for the birthday wishes!! 😘,” Pulliam captioned her Instagram post.

Pulliam also shared a sweet video clip showing her and her husband preparing for the birth at the hospital. In the video, James is in hospital scrubs filming as he jokes around with her, providing support and some comedic relief to Pulliam.

The video ended with an image of the couple posing at home with their newborn son wrapped in a blanket and Pulliam’s 6-year-old daughter Ella, whom she shares with ex-husband Edgerton Hartwell. Pulliam and James, who tied the knot in September 2022, announced they were expecting their first child on The Tamron Hall Show in December 2022.

Last month, the couple revealed the sex of their baby in a joint Instagram post, writing, “It’s a BOY!! 💙,” with a photo of themselves popping confetti cannons with blue powder. Pulliam began dating James in 2019 after the pair met on the set of the TV movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta. They married in September 2021, sharing photos from the intimate event on their Instagram accounts. James shared several images and wrote a beautiful tribute to his wife.

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step…” he began his caption. “I’m grateful to take mine with you.. my friend, my counselor, business partner, travel buddy, co-parent, trip advisor, lover, movie critic, negotiator, ride not die-er, designated driver (even tho I’m a better driver) chef, spiritual healer, and so much more.”

“I love you eternally, and gift you with my tribe and family who will protect and support you and our family by any means necessary,” James continued, adding the hashtag “#TheJamesBond” in his post. Pulliam shared a similar sentiment as well. Congratulations to the happy couple!