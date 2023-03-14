Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals The Gender Of Her Second Child

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, 42, is getting ready to welcome a newborn into her home again. She and husband Brad James had a gender reveal over the weekend and found out they’ll be having a boy!

“It’s a BOY!! 💙” the actress wrote in an Instagram caption under a picture from the gender reveal. Pulliam is pictured with her husband, daughter, Ella, 5, and friends joyfully reacting to the blue smoke that revealed she will be having a little guy. She may have been hoping for a boy though, as the former child actress was pictured wearing a comfortable blue gown to find out the news.

In December 2022, the couple shared with the public that they’d be having their first child together. The two were visiting the Tamron Hall Show when they shared in a post, “Baby James coming 2023!!” to the sounds of the hip-hop classic “Push It” by Salt-n-Pepa. This big news came one year after they tied the knot in 2021 during an intimate ceremony at Pulliam’s Atlanta home. She told Hall they didn’t want to share the news too soon in order to play it safe.

“Not that I’ve been trying to hide it, but when you’ve had a miscarriage, when you’ve gone through this journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is OK,” she said, noting that it “feels good” to let everyone know their good news.

Fans were ecstatic to hear this news as Pulliam has been open about her hopes to have more children and the obstacles that were in the way. In an Oprah Winfrey Network documentary called Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility, Pulliam discussed how she hoped to do in vitro fertilization to have a child with James. However, COVID-19 stalled her plans as elective medical procedures were halted during the time. This meant she couldn’t freeze her eggs as hoped.

“I never thought I would be one of the stories shared within the documentary,” Pulliam told PEOPLE last year. “I was 41 at the time and knew that I wanted another kid, but I knew that it wasn’t right now.” The time is soon coming though, and the couple couldn’t be happier to welcome their baby boy.

James and Pulliam met on the set of Lifetime’s Pride & Prejudice–they were cast as brother and sister. They began dating in 2019, which is the same year the movie premiered. By 2020, James proposed to Pulliam with a unique custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi, of Aydin Jewelers.

Pulliam is also mom to daughter Ella, 5, whom she shares with her ex-husband, former NFL player Ed Hartwell. The couple were married for just seven months before getting divorced.