This Week In Black Love: Summer Walker And Her Beau Get Face Tattoos, Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Thankful For Her Family

There’s nothing like the holiday season to bring people together, including some of our favorite Black celebrity couples. Some snapped it up for the ‘gram while enjoying Thanksgiving, others just shared sweet moments, traveling, dancing and showing off matching tattoos together (you read that right). Check out all the love on display this week below!

Halle Berry and Van Hunt

You know the love is real when your man writes a whole blog about you! The singer gushed over the hard work Berry put into bringing her film Bruised to life on her site rē•spin the day the film was released on Netflix. She was more than grateful: “when your man writes the MOST amazing article about you on such a special day 🥰 @vanhunt”

Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson

The newly engaged couple are already traveling the world together. They recently took a trip to three completely different places in less than a week: North Carolina, Ghana and Chicago, Illinois. What jet lag? They certainly look good and in love.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine

These two are still going strong and enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday together with good food and good photos to capture their memories.

Summer Walker and LVRD Pharoh

While the singer’s sophomore album Still Over It might be all about moving on from a complicated breakup, these days, Summer Walker has found love again. She and rapper LVRD Pharoh, or Larry, are going strong, so strong that they decided to get tattoos of each other’s names on their faces.

Cardi B and Offset

In a sweet video, the couple gave thanks ahead of the holiday for one another with Cardi saying he makes her feel safe and Offset saying his wife has made him a better man.

Hamisa Mobetto and Rick Ross

The rapper has a new lady in his life: Tanzanian model and singer Hamisa Mobetto. The two danced the night away (and promoted Belaire sparkling wine) while on a trip to Dubai.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan

The actor spent the Thanksgiving holiday with Harvey’s family, eating good, playing games (a Louis Vuitton foosball table!?) and sneaking away to share kisses in the bathroom.

G Herbo and Taina Williams

The rapper, his partner Taina Williams (daughter of Emily Bustamante) and their very cute and chunky son Essex took photos together for Thanksgiving looking like quite the happy family.

Ayesha and Steph Curry

When he’s not leading the Golden State Warriors to one of the best records in the NBA right now, Steph Curry makes time for date night with wife Ayesha. The two looked cozy while enjoying each other’s company during a stop in New York City.

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James

The newlyweds and their daughter Ella took a sweet family photo on Thanksgiving. Pulliam shared it and gave thanks for her brood saying, “Today and every day I am eternally grateful for these two amazing human beings!!”