Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Married

GETTY

Wedding bells are ringing once again in Hollywood. Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam married her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James, last week during an intimate ceremony at their home.

“Last week my life forever changed,” wrote Pulliam in a caption while sharing her wedding photos for the first time with fans. “I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!”

“It wasn’t the large destination wedding we were originally planning,” Pulliam continued. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!”

The bride was a vision in her ballgown bridal dress that looks like something straight out of a romantic fairytale. Pulliam shared a collection of beautiful wedding photos, shot by Atlanta-based photographer Janet Howard via Instagram;

Pulliam, 42, and James, 40, first met in 2019 on the set TV movie “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, and instantly hit it off and exchanged numbers.

James proposed to the Cosby Show alum on their one year in anniversary in December 2020 with a sparkling on custom diamond eternity band

This is the second marriage for Pulliam, who is mom to daughter Ella, 4, whom she shared with her ex-husband, former NFL star Ed Hartwell. The couple split just a few months after their Jan. 2016 wedding day.