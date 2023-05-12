11 Stars Who Will Be Celebrating Their First Mother’s Day

Derek White/WireImage

Mother’s Day is this Sunday! That was your last-minute alert to secure a gift for your mom before she shames you for sending something late. It’s also a good time to celebrate some of our favorite stars who will be celebrating their first Mother’s Day this year (Note: some may have celebrated if they were pregnant last Mother’s Day, and that’s perfectly fine!). From Keke “The Boss” Palmer to Harlem star Grace Byers, plenty of ladies will be feeling the love on their very first Mother’s Day this weekend.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

The singer and TV personality welcomed her first child, son Ever, with husband Israel Houghton in August 2022. The child was welcomed into the world via surrogacy after a long journey to motherhood for the star.

Keke Palmer

The star welcomed her first child, son Leodis, in February. Ever since then, sis has been embracing mommyhood and the bawdy that has come with it!

Teyonah Parris

The actress and MCU star welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband James back in March. She brought the little lady into the world through a home birth.

Juliette “Juju” Castaneda

After going all out with a stunning maternity photo shoot when announcing she was expecting in December, the former Love and Hip Hop New York star quietly welcomed her first child earlier this year. She has popped back up on the ‘gram since then, keeping baby hidden but definitely showing off her post-baby body.

Zandy Mowry

The guitarist of the group The New Respects and wife of the youngest Mowry, Tavior, welcomed her first child, son Triumph, in February. He’s mama’s twin! For now…

Grace Byers

The actress and her actor husband, Trai Byers, welcomed their first child earlier this year after announcing in October that they were expecting. She shared that their son was here while marking their seventh wedding anniversary.

Zawe Ashton

The British actress, who is engaged to MCU star Tom Hiddleston (he plays Loki in the Thor films and in the Disney+ series of the same name), welcomed the couple’s first child in the fall.

Morgan Radford

The NBC News anchor and reporter gave birth to her first child, daughter Adelana, in February. She has since managed to compete in a marathon while adjusting to mommyhood. Talk about a superwoman!

Faith Jenkins

The attorney and TV personality gave birth to her first child with husband and R&B crooner Kenny Lattimore. The couple welcomed daughter Skylar in January.

Nessa Diab

The TV personality and activist surprised everyone when she announced that she and partner Colin Kaepernick had welcomed their first child in the summer of 2022.

Briana Myles

The former Married at First Sight star who had one of the few happy endings on the show, welcomed her first child with husband Vincent Morales. Aubry Bella Morales was born in January!