‘I’m Enjoying Life Right Now’: Sheree Whitfield And Martell Holt From ‘Love & Marriage Huntsville’ Are Dating

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Bounce Trumpet Awards

Sheree Whitfield recently made a comeback on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. That’s not the newest thing happening in her life though. One of the veterans of reality TV shade also has a new man in her life.

Whitfield is reportedly dating Martell Holt, a 40-year-old businessman and reality star from Love & Marriage Huntsville. This is supposedly a budding romance seeing as the two have only been seeing one another for a couple of months.

The two were spotted on a biking date in the suburbs of Smyrna, Ga. prior to her speaking on the news.

In case you’re wondering how they met, Whitfield had a brief chat with TMZ and she revealed that mutual friends connected them. She also says she has introduced Holt to friends and some of her family members.

“We’ve been just hanging out,” she said. “I’m enjoying life right now.”

Holt isn’t only a supposed love interest. It seems he also makes a good partner in business as he’s helping the entrepreneur with her clothing line, “She by Sheree,” which we heard a lot about during the Season 10 RHOA reunion in 2018. Whitfield says she has plans to reveal the line during the upcoming RHOA season finale.

Before Holt, she was dating Tyrone Gilliams, a former basketball player who played for the University of Pennsylvania and who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence. She says she has no intention of reigniting that relationship, which started in 2016, telling TMZ, “That is a wrap on him, for sure.” Holt, on the other hand, had a very public split from wife Melanie, with their divorce being finalized last year. The cause of the split was identified as “incompatibility of temperament.” The couple, who wed in 2008, have joint legal custody of the four children they share together.