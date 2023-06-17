In Cased You Missed It, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Has An Incredibly Stylish Girlfriend

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Another one of your imaginary boyfriends is off the market, ladies. This time around, it’s July/August 2021 cover star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The actor has been in a relationship with Jan-Michael Quammie for some time, but did a soft launch of sorts on his Instagram after the two stepped out in style (and in Salvatore Ferragamo) for this week’s Tony Awards. Topdog/Underdog, the Broadway revival that he starred in and was nominated for Best Actor for won Best Revival.

Quammie is a former New York born and bred fashion editor and stylist who has dressed Abdul-Mateen for a while, as well as other stars like Usher for events, editorials, music videos and more. The two initially made their red carpet debut, though people may have missed it, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. But before then, they could be seen styling and profiling together at fashion shows in the U.S. and in Europe. She has been working with him since 2021, but it’s unclear when they became an item.

While the Emmy-winning actor hasn’t spoken publicly about his love life, he has spoken about his love and admiration for the Black women in his life.

“Black women in my life, they protect me and speak life into me,” he said in our cover story with him. “They put their arms around me, and it’s been an honor for me to take them on this journey, to celebrate them. Any time I have a win, it’s a win for them.”

Ms. Quammie is certainly winning, but then again, Abdul-Matten is too having her on his arm. See a few photos of our new favorite stylish couple as you figure out someone else from your roster of hunky celeb men crushes to lust over.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 05: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jan-Michael Quammie attend as Universal Pictures Presents The Miami Special Screening Of Ambulance on April 05, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Jan-Michael Quammie (L) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attend the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Shed in Hudson Yards on February 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jan-Michael Quammie attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)