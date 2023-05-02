Audra McDonald, Yahya Abdul Mateen II And Wendell Pierce Among List Of Nominees For 2023 Tony Awards

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Today, the nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards were announced, with stage plays such as Ain’t No Mo, Fat Ham, Some Like It Hot, and Between Riverside and Crazy among others, receiving nods for next month’s ceremony.

Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Corey Hawkins both were recognized for their performances in Topdog/Underdog, Stephen McKinley Hederson for his role in Between Riverside and Crazy, and Wendell Pierce, who portrayed Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. Six time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald received her 10th nomination, this year for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.

Tuesday’s categories and noms were unveiled by Myles Frost, who won a 2022 Tony Award for his portrayal of Michael Jackson in the Broadway musical MJ, and Lea Michele, the star of Funny Girl. The 76th annual Tonys will again be hosted by Ariana DeBose, who said she “was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back. So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards.”

The 2023 Tony Awards ceremony will air live from United Palace Theatre in New York City on Sunday, June 11, at 8pm EST on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

You can find the list of full nominees here.