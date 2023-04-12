Ariana DeBose To Host The 2023 Tony Awards

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose is back to host this year’s Tony Awards, which is scheduled to take place on June 11 at the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights.

“I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen,” DeBose said. “Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!”

The North Carolina-born entertainer returned to the Tony Awards after her performance at the BAFTA ceremony, where she paid tribute to the iconic females in attendance which included Angela Bassett and Viola Davis.

“As we celebrate the best of Broadway at the United Palace, a venue with a rich and storied history, we know that Ariana will bring an unparalleled level of passion and energy to her hosting duties, making it an incredible night to remember,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS.

An Oscar winner for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, DeBose is also acclaimed when it comes to the stage. In 2018, she received a Tony nomination for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and also starred in Hamilton, Bring It On: The Musical, A Bronx Tale and Pippin. She also stars in the Netflix adaptation of The Prom and in the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!, and she also will appear in the upcoming films Kraven the Hunter and Disney’s animated feature Wish.

“A force both on and off the stage, Ariana DeBose is unstoppable – an Award-winning actress, powerhouse vocalist and commanding dancer – she is the true definition of ‘triple-threat,’” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “We are thrilled to welcome back one of Broadway’s brightest lights to dazzle, inspire and illuminate this year’s Tony Awards!”

Nominations for the 76th Annual Tony Awards will be announced May 2, and the ceremony kicks off on June 11 at 8pm EST. airing live on CBS, as well as the streaming service Paramount+.