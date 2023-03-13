All Dressed Up In Love: See The Black Couples Beaming At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Outside of the Academy Awards, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was the hottest ticket in Tinseltown. Black celebrities from all different industries gathered to celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood at perhaps the biggest after-party out there. Although Oscars night didn’t turn out in our favor, that didn’t stop the show or rain on anyone’s parade. The couples showed up and showed out to dance, mingle, and toast amongst peers, tastemakers, industry luminaries, and legends alike. We loved seeing seasoned couples like Angela Basset and Courtney B. Vance do “the thing” and newer pairings like Halle Bailey and DDG side by side. The night proved that love will always prevail, regardless of who wins. Swipe through to see Black love at its finest.

01 Kenya Barris and Brandi Padilla Kenya Barris and his new boo attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party, stepping out in style. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Brandi Padilla and Kenya Barris attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

02 Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina, looked dashing on the carpet in emerald green and silvery jeweled tones. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Idris Elba (R) and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

03 Russell and Ciara Wilson The couple that prays together, slays together. Russell Wilson and Ciara turned out the carpet in sleek black outfits. The singer served bawdy, as usual. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage,)

04 LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice LaKeith Stanfield and fiancée Kasmere Trice looked fabulous in matching tuxedos (and blond hair – including their ‘brows). BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

05 Draymond Green and Hazel Renee Draymond Green and his wife, Hazel Renee, dazzled in gold elements at the party. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Draymond Green and Hazel Renee attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

06 Tyrese Gibson and Zelie Timothy Tyrese Gibson and girlfriend Zelie Timothy shared a sweet peck on the cheek on the carpet. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Zelie Timothy and Tyrese Gibson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

07 Cardi B and Offset Cardi B and Offset brought old-school Hollywood glamour on to the carpet. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage,)

08 Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson Tina Knowles and husband, Richard Lawson, looked beautiful on the carpet in their black suits. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

09 Halle Bailey and DDG Despite the breakup rumors, Halle Bailey and DDG are still going strong. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) DDG and Halle Bailey attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)