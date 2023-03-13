Home · Lifestyle

All Dressed Up In Love: See The Black Couples Beaming At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

From Ciara and Russell to Halle and DDG, Black celebrity couples stepped out in style and had a ball.
Outside of the Academy Awards, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was the hottest ticket in Tinseltown. Black celebrities from all different industries gathered to celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood at perhaps the biggest after-party out there. Although Oscars night didn’t turn out in our favor, that didn’t stop the show or rain on anyone’s parade. The couples showed up and showed out to dance, mingle, and toast amongst peers, tastemakers, industry luminaries, and legends alike. We loved seeing seasoned couples like Angela Basset and Courtney B. Vance do “the thing” and newer pairings like Halle Bailey and DDG side by side. The night proved that love will always prevail, regardless of who wins. Swipe through to see Black love at its finest.

