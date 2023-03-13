These Couples Brought Black Love To The 2023 Oscars

While Oscars night didn’t go as planned for our favorites (justice for Angela, please and thank you), it was great to see them dressed to the nines to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night. It was especially nice to see the couples come out for a swanky date night. There weren’t a large number of romantic pairs like at other awards season events, but there were just enough to leave us swooning. Swipe through to see Black couples at the Academy Awards looking luxurious and very much in love.
Fine! That’s the first thought that popped into our heads when we saw Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and his gorgeous wife Zinzi effortlessly serving face at the event. They sported dark, rich colors and looked beautiful side by side.
The actor and TV personality attended the Oscars with his girlfriend, Mikalah Sultan. Many were first made aware of this coupling after he bought her a Range Rover for her birthday last summer. Theyr’e still going strong as you can see.
Reminding everyone that they’re one of the sexiest pairs out there, Idris and Sabrina turned heads while stepping out on the not-so-red carpet.
Another couple still going strong that we love, Oscar winner Halle Berry helped to give out two of the biggest awards of the night (due to the whole Will Smith slap-gate drama and the star being banned from the awards for a decade, keeping him from handing out Best Actress). However, her boyfriend, crooner Van Hunt, was the big winner of the night, happily locking arms with her on the carpet.
Record exec and businessman Steve Stoute matched smiles with his beautiful bride, wife Lauren Branche. He looked dapper while she literally looked red hot.
The always lovely Angela Bassett looked like a stunning statuesque award in purple Moschino while being supported by her husband, Courtney B. Vance. She received additional love and support from her twins, Bronwyn and Slater (who matched their parents’ color scheme). Now, someone still owes the legendary actress her Oscar, but that’s another argument for another post.