These Couples Brought Black Love To The 2023 Oscars

While Oscars night didn’t go as planned for our favorites (justice for Angela, please and thank you), it was great to see them dressed to the nines to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night. It was especially nice to see the couples come out for a swanky date night. There weren’t a large number of romantic pairs like at other awards season events, but there were just enough to leave us swooning. Swipe through to see Black couples at the Academy Awards looking luxurious and very much in love.

Ryan and Zinzi Coogler Fine! That’s the first thought that popped into our heads when we saw Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and his gorgeous wife Zinzi effortlessly serving face at the event. They sported dark, rich colors and looked beautiful side by side. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Terrence J and Mikalah The actor and TV personality attended the Oscars with his girlfriend, Mikalah Sultan. Many were first made aware of this coupling after he bought her a Range Rover for her birthday last summer. Theyr’e still going strong as you can see. Terrence J and Mikalah at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Idris and Sabrina Elba Reminding everyone that they’re one of the sexiest pairs out there, Idris and Sabrina turned heads while stepping out on the not-so-red carpet. Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Halle Berry and Van Hunt Another couple still going strong that we love, Oscar winner Halle Berry helped to give out two of the biggest awards of the night (due to the whole Will Smith slap-gate drama and the star being banned from the awards for a decade, keeping him from handing out Best Actress). However, her boyfriend, crooner Van Hunt, was the big winner of the night, happily locking arms with her on the carpet. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Van Hunt and Halle Berry attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Steve Stoute and Lauren Branche Record exec and businessman Steve Stoute matched smiles with his beautiful bride, wife Lauren Branche. He looked dapper while she literally looked red hot. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Lauren Branche and Steve Stoute attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)