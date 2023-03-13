Home · News

These Couples Brought Black Love To The 2023 Oscars

From Halle and Van to Idris and Sabrina, a few of your favorites looked luxurious and in love at this year's Academy Awards.
While Oscars night didn’t go as planned for our favorites (justice for Angela, please and thank you), it was great to see them dressed to the nines to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night. It was especially nice to see the couples come out for a swanky date night. There weren’t a large number of romantic pairs like at other awards season events, but there were just enough to leave us swooning. Swipe through to see Black couples at the Academy Awards looking luxurious and very much in love.

