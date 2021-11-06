This Week In Black Love: Mimi Faust And Ty Young Reunite And More Moments From Celeb Couples

Instagram

While we love to see Bey and Jay and all of our favorite couples (aka, the usual suspects in love and marriage), there were some fresh, low-key faces showing love to one another this week that we’re excited to share in our weekly roundup of Black love and happiness. Twenties actress Jonica T. Gibbs and girlfriend Sydnee Washington got cozy and cute for the ‘gram, as did a ready to pop Sydel Curry and husband Damion Lee in a heartwarming maternity shoot. But nothing could beat the warm fuzzies we felt seeing Mimi Faust and Ty Young vacation together in Aruba for Young’s birthday, looking very much in love following their recent split.

But there were some sweet moments that certainly came close to making us feel all of the feels! Check out all the love that was in the air this week.

Mimi Faust and Ty Young

After ending their engagement earlier this year, claiming it was because they simply grew apart, Faust and Young canoodled together in Aruba, looking like they were picking up where they left off. Fans and friends couldn’t get enough of the reunion.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns

These two showed just how much they know about each other (a lot) while taking part in the popular GQ Couples Quiz series.

Sydel Curry and Damion Lee

The happy couple looked smitten with one another as they celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first child by sharing dreamy maternity photos. The moment was extra special considering the journey the couple went on to conceive.

Jonica T. Gibbs and Sydnee Washington

The star of Lena Waithe’s BET hit Twenties gushed over her real-life love, girlfriend and comedian Sydnee Washington, in the most refreshing way. The actress told followers, “She works so hard and never gives herself enough credit for how amazing and talented she truly is!”

Kelly Price and Darrell Crump Jr.

The singer, who overcame an incredibly scary ordeal with COVID-19, shared some positive news this week. She celebrated an anniversary with her beau, Darrell Crump Jr.

KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black

These two native Floridians showed up and showed out for FAMU’s homecoming looking very much filled with school spirit and a lot of love.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

Shumpert, who has been dominating on Dancing With the Stars lately, joined his lovely wife for a fun night out on the town. They attended the launch party for the latest installment in the very popular Call of Duty video game franchise.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia

While Jordyn and Karl played the Couples Quiz, engaged pair Porsha and Simon simply took to Instagram to give fans some light-hearted insight into their relationship.