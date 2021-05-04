Mimi Faust Explains Why Engagement To Ty Young Ended Less Than A Year After Their Engagement

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty

If you’ve ever wondered what happened between Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Mimi Faust and former fiancée Tamera “Ty” Young to cause them to part ways earlier this year, it was as simple as two people outgrowing each other.

That’s what Faust shared during a recent Live chat with fans that she calls “Margaritas With Mimi.” A fan who looked at the former couple’s relationship as “goals” asked her to speak on why they split and the TV personality shared her perspective.

“In relationships, you know, people grow apart,” she said. “They grow different. They want different things. That’s what happened. We’re still friends. We still communicate.”

She followed that up by making it clear nothing sordid, like cheating, was involved in their breakup.

“There was no cheating going on in this relationship at all. It was all respect and all. People grow in different directions,” she added.

Rumors of a breakup came about in March of 2021, less than a year after they shared their engagement news. In August of 2020, Young, who had been in a relationship with Faust since 2016, said she’d been trying to propose since 2019 and finally done it.

“I’ve been trying to surprise her since August 2019. From ring complications with the first designer and more; we’re finally HERE!!!” she wrote with glee on Instagram. That post has since been deleted.

In April of this year, Young was spotted hanging out with another woman. Faust confirmed their split by having a reaction to the new love interest that no one saw coming.

“I wish them well…I hope they make each other happy,” she wrote. “@Tyyoung11 deserves it…🙂”