‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Couple Mimi Faust And Ty Young Share The Perfect Messy Bun Tutorial

If you’re looking for ways to pass time during the coronavirus quarantine, simply scroll through Instagram’s never-ending feed of self-care tips, workouts, TikTok videos, and start to finish beauty tutorials.

On Thursday, “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust and her girlfriend Ty Young entertained us with the latter.

The couple hopped in front of the camera to show ladies with locks how to create the perfect messy bun and swooped edges.

And while Mimi and Ty have different techniques for laying our tendrils, it’s clear that they both know how to make a messy bun look fabulous.

Check out the cute how-to video below.