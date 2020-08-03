Only love has the power to brighten up the darkest of times.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta couple Mimi Faust and Tamera “Ty” Young are headed to the altar after Young surprised Mimi with a heartfelt proposal. The couple shared the happy news with a snapshot of Mimi’s round cut engagement ring, which she flashes against Young’s hand that’s inscribed with the words, “She said yes!”

Congratulations poured in from celebrity friends like 2 Chainz, Lena Waithe, Kandi Burruss and fellow Love & Hip Hop stars Karlie Redd, Spice and Erica Dixon. In a follow up post, Young explained that the proposal was a long time coming,

“Timing is everything,” Young wrote on Instagram while sharing more photos from the proposal. “I’ve been trying to surprise her since August 2019. From ring complications with the first designer and more; we’re finally HERE!!!”

Faust and Young began dating in 2016. In 2017, Faust, who shares a daughter named Eva with producer and fellow Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Stevie J, told VH1 that she wasn’t interested in bringing her relationship with Young to the show.

“Every time someone gets on television with their relationship, it gets messed up,” she told the network. “We’re trying to manage what we have. If she does a cameo, it’ll be Facetime or a phone call. But if we do it, I need to be sure it’s going to be a safe scene.”

Thought Young ultimately did end up filming a few scenes alongside her bae on the reality show, Faust told relationship expert Stacii Jae Johnson that she refused to fake relationship drama for the sake of the show.

