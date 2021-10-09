This Week In Black Love: Marjorie & Steve, Beyoncé & Jay-Z And More

Instagram

While we enjoy sharing all the info on what your favorite Black couples are up to on the weekends, we couldn’t miss out on keeping you in the loop in regards to how they spend the week. Like us, a lot of time is spent by the who’s who taking care of business, showing up for major events or promoting projects with their partner there as support. But there’s also some fun had in between. A date night here, some snuggles captured on Instagram there. We got a little bit of everything from Black celeb pairs this week. Check out who was doing what with bae Monday through Friday.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba

This ridiculously good-looking couple attended the big launch of the star’s Porte Noire Bar and shop in London to support his wine label of the same name (Porte Noire).

Marjorie and Steve Harvey

Marjorie has been slaying the streets of Paris for Fashion Week, and now she has a little extra help. Hubby Steve surprised her as she prepares to celebrate her birthday this weekend in the City of Lights and love.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Love, but make it fashion! Alicia and Swizz took part in what looks to be a very fancy photo shoot styled by Jason Bolden. It’s giving high fashion with a side of very much in love.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

As the rapper promoted his latest project, a film, in Netflix’s The Harder They Fall in London, Bey came through to be of support in a low-key way. She didn’t hit the red carpet but was very much by Jay’s side.

Cardi B and Offset

The couple, who have had all the fun and styled in all the fashions in Paris while they take a break from baby duty, enjoyed yet another romantic outing before they wrapped up their takeover of Fashion Week.

Kevin and Eniko Hart

The couple that makes money together has every reason to stay together! Kevin Hart and wife Eniko showed off the pieces in the latest iteration of their his and her athleisure and fitness collection with Fabletics.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

It doesn’t have to be a couple’s anniversary for them to show each other some serious love. Actress Niecy Nash reminded people of that when she shared a sweet collage of clips of her with “hersband” and soulmate, Jessica Betts.