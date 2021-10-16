This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

Rich Fury/Getty Images

What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.

But other fun was had, with Bey and Jay heading to Venice for the wedding of Alexander Arnault and Geraldine Guyot, Cardi B and Offset showing up and showing out for her dancehall inspired 29th birthday bash in Los Angeles, and Steve Harvey and Marjorie continuing to turn heads in lavish designer fashions, side by side, in Paris.

Nobody had a better week when it comes to love than sportsman Evander Holyfield, though. He shared with the world that he was engaged, showing off the rock he put on his partner. Now, we don’t know her name, but we can tell you that sis is quite the beauty! Congratulations to them!

Check out that and more when it comes to all the Black love that was on display this week.

Evander Holyfield

The boxing legend showed off his new fiancée (name not known just yet) and her lovely engagement ring on the ‘gram. This will be the sportsman’s fourth marriage.

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon

The couple stepped out looking stylish and in love for the LA premiere of The Harder They Fall.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Lookin’ like money! While in Venice, Bey and Jay lived the glamorous life, snapping photos while riding in a vaporetto boat.

Bre-Z and Chris Amore

Actress and rapper Bre-Z, if you ask us, won the night in this red Dolce & Gabbana suit while attending the LA premiere of The Harder They Fall with fiancée Chris Amore (in YSL).

Steve and Marjorie Harvey

Who is doing Paris better than Steve and Marjorie right now? We’ll wait…The couple reminded us that while Paris Fashion Week might be over, they don’t need a reason to step out in fierce fashions in the City of Love.

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane

We don’t know how Keyshia got her curves in this liquid dress, but sis looked amazing while taking photos for the ‘gram with Gucci this week.