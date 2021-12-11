Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

What we enjoyed most about the displays of love this week were how many moments we saw of men being super supportive partners: being personal photographers, foot rubbers, dance partners, an arm to hold onto, a hand to hold. It warmed our hearts. We’re sure you will feel the same when you check out the rundown of Black love from this week (and in case you missed last week, catch up!).

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe

Not only was Boris snapping photos of his love on the red carpet at the big premiere for her new show, the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That…, but he was also dancing joyously with her at the afterparty. She thanked him for “making the whole night sooooooo perfect.”

Halle Berry and Van Hunt

Van Hunt was by Halle Berry’s side at the Celebration of Black Cinema and Television event this week where she accepted the Career Achievement Award. In her speech, she joked, “You know I finally found love this year everybody,” adding, while very serious, that she “found the love of my life.”

Cardi B and Offset

Offset was a supportive hubby as Cardi B began her historic post as Playbody’s first creative director in residence and released her line of vodka-infused Whipshots, celebrating that in Miami. On their flight back home after all the fun and pomp, he gave her a sweet foot rub on the Playboy PJ.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Jay turned 52 over the weekend, but during the week, Bey shared photos from his celebration in Vegas. Not only did the couple look like money (they are worth billions), but they also looked very much in love, packing on the PDA in candid shots.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

The couple hit the red carpet together at the Celebration of Black Cinema and Television event looking amazing. Betts was so enthralled by her beautiful wife she told ET, “She’s gorgeous tonight. Look at her.”

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia

The couple who matches together…looks cute together, of course. Porsha shared a photo this week of the couple in looks they wore while filming her Bravo hit series Porsha’s Family Matters.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

What’s not to love about these photos of Gabrielle and Dwyane? We’re here for the pure joy, the gorgeous skin, the popping curls, the pride in their relationship, cute Kaavia — and the love!

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

Y’all can’t tell us Ri Ri doesn’t love her man. The genuine happiness radiating from her face every time they’re photographed together makes it quite obvious.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir

And you certainly can’t tell us Gucci Mane isn’t smitten with Keyshia. He gave her the lovey-dovey eyes while they celebrated her daughter, Dior, on her 16th birthday.