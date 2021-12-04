This Week In Black Love: Blue Carpet Romance, Raven Goodwin Marries And Mia Jaye Honors Young Dolph

Hatnim Lee/WireImage

The look of love was in the eyes of our faves this week. Some honored their partners, others posed with them for dreamy (and steamy) photos. A few stepped out in front of photogs, on “red” carpets (see Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts making it blue carpet official above) and on the busy New York City streets. And nothing was more lovely to look at than the wedding photos of a former Disney Channel star turned mom and new wife. See the boo’d up best of star couples this week.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

What can’t these two do? Teyana and Iman showed they’re not bad models (at all), posing for Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS collection with their girls.

Grace and Trai Byers

Not only did actor Trai Byers hit the red carpet in support of his wife Grace at the premiere of her new Prime Video series Harlem, but he also gushed over her talents in the sweetest way on social media. We love to see a man love his lady loud.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

These two don’t let too much time pass without getting lovey-dovey for the ‘gram. Ci Ci honored her husband on his 33rd birthday, calling him a leader, a champion, an incredible husband and father, and our favorite: “My King.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

These two stylish lovers (one being an official national hero in Barbados) went shopping together in New York City, holding hands and attempting to get past the paparazzi as they tried to enjoy the simple moments the rest of us can appreciate without being hounded.

Raven Goodwin and Wiley Battle

Stunning photos for a stunning couple. Actress Raven Goodwin celebrated her one-month anniversary with beau Wiley Battle by revealing she’s a married woman now.

Supa Cent and Rayzor

The social media star and entrepreneur showed off some images from a recent photo shoot, done with her boyfriend Rayzor.

Mia Jaye

Rapper Young Dolph was laid to rest this week. His longtime partner, Mia Jaye, celebrated the life and love of her “Soulmate” with this beautiful video of them and their family.