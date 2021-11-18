Photos Of Late Rapper Young Dolph And Longtime Love Mia Jaye From Their Nearly 10 Years Together

Instagram

On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.

Looking through her account, there were many images of she and Young Dolph, born Adolph Thornton, Jr., from a relationship that began in 2012. The two shared two children together and based on the captions of her photos, a lot of love for one another.

“We are not perfect, but all that we have is worth it,” she wrote on Instagram about their bond while offering advice to others. “We may have some brokenness to mend, but as long as we are willing to fix it, all will fall into perfect position and place.”

While there is sadness in knowing who and what was left behind and lost in the wake of the rapper’s murder, there is beauty in seeing times of joy, and there is no greater joy than that which is found with family. Check out a few photos of Young Dolph and Mia, as well as their family, from over the years.