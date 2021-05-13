Former Child Stars We Can’t Believe Have Their Own Kids Now

Instagram

You know what’s sure to make you feel old? Running across images of people you watched as kids on television in the past, now clearly adults. If you want to feel even older, just wait until you find out they have kids.

That was probably the experience of plenty of people when they found out that Parker McKenna Posey, who played Kady Kyle on My Wife of Kids, celebrated her first Mother’s Day on Sunday. She quietly welcomed her first child recently, a baby girl named Harley with her partner Jay Jay Wilson. She shared a beautiful video with this delightful news for fans, which included images from throughout her pregnancy, including sonograms.

“When I first found out about you, I’ll admit I was scared for the future. I didn’t know what raising you in this crazy world would look like, but I was ready for the adventure,” she said in the clip. “Hearing your heartbeat for the first time quickly put my mind at ease. Nothing else mattered, but you and me.”

@justloganjames/Instagram

It’s hard to believe that the actress who was a teeny girl around the time the ABC sitcom started is now 25, and a mom. But she’s not the only former child star who now has a child of their own. Check out a few others, and simultaneously take a walk down memory lane.

Loading the player…

01 Dee Dee Davis Bryana, aka, “Baby girl” from “The Bernie Mac Show” isn’t a baby girl anymore. Dee Dee Davis is actually a mom who is a mom of two children. Here she is while carrying her second child recently. Instagram 02 Kyla Pratt She had many roles as a child actress, including in “Love & Basketball,” but most people remember Kyla Pratt from her UPN hit “One on One.” These days, she’s a mom to two daughters, Liyah and Lyric. Instagram 03 Raven Goodwin The former “Just Jordan” and “Good Luck Charlie” actress recently became a mom to daughter Riley in 2020. Instagram 04 Jurnee Smollett From “Full House” to “On Our Own,” Jurnee Smollett has come a long way from the sitcoms she acted in (and don’t forget the movie “Eve’s Bayou”) as a kid. She’s now a lauded actress as an adult, and mom to son Hunter. Instagram 05 Christina Vidal Any former “Taina” fans? The star, Christina Vidal, was a favorite of many thanks to her Nickelodeon sitcom. These days, she’s a favorite to her two daughters. She’s pictured here with daughter Willa. Instagram 06 Tiffany Evans The singer, who we know from her song “Promise Ring” with Ciara and for appearing in “Tyler Perry’s Diary Of A Mad Black Woman” as a child, is mom to two daughters. She’s pictured here with eldest daughter Adalia. Instagram 07 Chelsea Tavares The former “Just Jordan” star (Season 2 that is) who many may currently know from the hit CW series “All American,” is a new mom. She announced in February that she welcomed a baby boy. Instagram 08 Angela Simmons The “Run’s House” star certainly surprised people, and herself, when she became pregnant with her first child and welcomed son Sutton in 2016. Nevertheless, she’s embraced and excelled in motherhood. Instagram