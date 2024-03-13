Simone Biles Had The Funniest Response To Her Husband Leaving The Green Bay Packers To Play In Chicago

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Simone Biles‘s husband is leaving the Green Bay Packers and she couldn’t be happier.

That’s not often the reaction WAGs have when their boyfriends and spouses get a one-way ticket to a new team. However, for the Olympic gold medalist, who is based in Texas, not having to travel to see husband Jonathan Owens play in Green Bay, Wis., and instead, finding her way to his new home in Chicago where he will play for the Bears, is something to celebrate. Aside from the great food and the many sights and sounds in the Windy City, the Biles is excited to have a direct flight to see her hubby in action.

CHICAGO HERE HE COMES — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

also I just love the city of Chicago — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

pizza & hotdogs

F YEAH — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

Biles did show love to the city of Green Bay, and the Packers organization, tweeting, “just wanted to say thank you packer nation for embracing my husband & I” she wrote before adding, “green bay will always hold a special place in our hearts!”

She went further in her kind words, noting that her enthusiasm for Chi-Town shouldn’t be misconstrued as anything negative towards Green Bay after a cheesehead (the name for Packers fans and Wisconsin-ites) asked her to “be respectful.” She responded, “I will always respect green bay & the packers! It just made it difficult (connecting flights) because I was training haha,” she wrote.

Owens also showed love to his former team following the news of his new two-year contract. “Appreciate it @packers for the opportunity 🙏🏽 And Packer nation for welcoming me and my wife with open arms, will never forget my time in GB.”

Owens played for the Packers for one season, signing for the team in May of 2023. He was previously with the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2022, and got his start in the league with the Arizona Cardinals after being an undrafted free agent in the 2018 NFL draft.

The couple, who started dating early in the pandemic, married in April 2023.

So what’s next for the Olympic champion as she prepares for life in Chicago? Well, after the Summer Games in Paris, where she will defend her title as the greatest gymnast there ever was, it sounds like she’ll be indulging in all the food the city has to offer.

one thing about me, imma eat a hot dog — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

Biles wrapped up her excitement about the new beginnings by showing love to her man. “So incredibly proud of my husband,” she wrote. “The grind never stops! this is just the beginning!”