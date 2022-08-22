8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago

There’s something special about Chi-town.

From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.

This important history has created the foundation for the number of thriving amount of Black-owned restaurants and businesses throughout the city. So when planning a visit to the Windy City, it’s important to show them some love too. Supporting Black-owned small businesses fosters economic growth, levels the playing field for all, and it enriches their social fabric.

From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses.