‘I Don’t Play Bout My Baby’: Jonathan Owens Defends Simone Biles From Woman Claiming She Was Rude To Fans

Mrs. Simone Biles has a good man, Savannah. The athlete’s husband is making headlines currently for defending her from a person who claims Biles was “so f***ing rude” while shopping at a store she works at some time ago. Apparently, the record-breaking gymnast denied the woman’s coworker a picture with her daughter.

It all started when the woman answered a query on Twitter asking about encounters with celebrities that didn’t go well. She claimed that in response to the fan allegedly asking for a picture, Biles said, “Absolutely not. Your daughter is 4 she doesn’t even know me.” The employee in question also alleged that Biles, 26, complained to the manager that she was being watched and that Owens mouthed an apology to the staff when everything occurred.

“Every time I’d see news about her and they would call her sweet I just recall how mean she was for no reason,” the Twitter user said. “When she left we all were like ‘what the f*** just happened.'”

When Biles’s husband, Jonathan Owens, caught wind of the claims being made about her, he took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“Spreading lies on the internet is crazy, it’s okay for her to deny a picture,” tweeted Owens in defense of his wife. “People don’t understand sometimes you just want to shop in peace, if she stops and takes one picture people will just keep following her and won’t leave us alone.”

Owens, 28, continued, “I’ve never heard her talk to someone like that… like why would you try to make her look like that, she’s sweetest person in the world.”

He added, “I’m not going for that, I don’t play bout my baby.”

Here’s what was said for context since their tweets are private now, I’m not going for that, i don’t play bout my baby 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/s4y0DgjvD3 — Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) September 28, 2023

Owens doesn’t usually respond to foolishness, but he will come to the defense of his lady. He’s done it in the past, including when Biles stepped away from the women’s team final at the Olympics in Tokyo for her mental health and dealt with some serious criticism over her decision.

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby. Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday [sic] SB,” he wrote on Instagram in 2021. “You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby.”

The loving couple got married in April this year in an intimate but luxury celebration in Cabo, Mexico. Shortly after, Owens joined the Green Bay Packers, so the two are doing long distance for now. During an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show, she shared how they’re coping with the distance.

“At least we’re both busy and focusing on our respective sports. It’s been nice,” she shared. Biles has been on top, as usual, in the gymnastics world lately. She became the first U.S. gymnast and first non-Soviet gymnast to win a medal in every event at a single World Championships. Despite the distance, the couple have so much to look forward to, including finishing up building their new home in Texas.