They're Engaged! Olympic Gold Medalist Noah Lyles Proposed To Junelle Bromfield In The Sweetest Way

John Nacion/Getty Images

After winning his first gold medal during the Summer Games and becoming the fastest man on the track, Olympian Noah Lyles is capping off what’s likely been the best year of his life with a new title: fiancé.

Lyles proposed to his girlfriend, Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield, and he shared a video from the heartwarming moment on Sunday, Oct. 13 with the caption, “To My Future Wife I Will Love You Forever.”

In the clip, they’re seen walking through the back of the house, where oversized images of the couple guided them to the pool area. In front of the pool was a huge floral heart with the words “Will You Marry Me?” inside of it. The heart was surrounded by the words “Marry Me,” candles, flowers, rose petals, and sparklers, too. The couple were joined by friends and family, who toasted with them in honor of their future.

In clips from the proposal, Lyles can be heard reciting a take on 1 Corinthians 13:4, in which Paul describes the characteristics of love. (It’s a favorite at weddings.)

Almost as confident as Lyles has been about his talent, he’s been just as sure about his relationship with Bromfield, uplifting his partner on social media, including during the Olympics. The Olympic bronze medalist, who was in Paris competing for Jamaica, was subject to online abuse due to their relationship. Lyles’s victory over Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson, which was controversial because of how tight the race was, brought an increased wave of criticism, including some colorism, her way.

“I honestly thought we were past colorism in Jamaica especially as [sic] nation that is filled with black people,” she wrote on Instagram in August in response to the disrespect. “I have been getting cyber bullied for weeks and when it gets talked about I’m a liar because no Jamaican was coming for my features . I could go off ranting but I’m just here to tell all the girls/women on my profile that you’re beautiful no matter your shade ,shape or size and for the the little black girls don’t wait on anybody to tell you that your [sic] beautiful to believe it.”

Even before she defended herself, Lyles defended her on social media, celebrating her greatness.

“I just want to say how incredibly proud I am of my GF and give her the flowers she deserves now 💐,” he wrote. “She has been through so much in her life that I could never imagine fighting through. Beyond that she is a survivor, 2x Olympian, Olympic medalists [sic], Multi world championship medalist, and has been representing Jamaica on the world stage since she was 8 years old. But the most impressive thing I’ve seen recently is how she’s dealt with the pure disrespect and hatred towards her from her own country. This woman has been attacked by people who have never met her, heard her name before, never seen her smile, or heard what she believes in. But she keeps moving forward knowing that God will always make a way. Thats [sic] why God keeps blessing her!”

The couple has been together since 2022, and known each other for seven years. Congratulations to Lyles and Bromfield on their engagement! We can’t wait to see what’s to come for the pair.