Monica Celebrated Her Birthday With Help From Her New Man: ‘Thank You My Love’

Prince Williams/WireImage

Monica Denise Arnold, also lovingly known as Goonica, just marked her 42nd birthday and at the same time, soft launched a new love. The streets have been talking for months, saying she was seeing Chris Brown’s manager, Anthony Wilson. It looks like the chatter was correct, as the two showed love to one another on her special day via Instagram.

On October 24, Wilson posted a picture with Monica wishing her the happiest of born days. “Happy birthday babe,” he wrote on the image he tagged her in, sharing another of them up close.

Monica replied, “Thank you my love, you’ve treated me like every day was my birthday…”

Dating rumors began when the two were spotted together at her son Romelo’s basketball game in June sitting side by side and all smiles. Fans were pleasantly surprised by this romantic linkup considering she was allegedly dating rapper C-Murder who is currently incarcerated and has been for more than 20 years.

But some fans are skeptical about the “So Gone” singer’s choice to date Wilson as he’s rumored to be a ladies man. People have also said he previously dated TLC’s Chilli and she called it off when she found out he was still married to his wife of 12 years at the time. The rumors weren’t confirmed. That said, Chilli is currently, happily dating Matthew Lawrence from Boy Meets World and Wilson obviously has moved on too.

Before C-Murder, the R&B singer was married to former NBA player Shannon Brown but they called it quits in 2018 and officially divorced in 2019. They were married for eight years and share a daughter, Laiyah. Around the time of the divorce, Monica spoke to ESSENCE about how she felt about the end to that union.

“I’m not ashamed of what’s happening in my life,” she said. “I just think because I still have such a love and respect, even for Shannon, that there’s certain things that are just not up for discussion. We don’t have to be together to respect one another. We don’t have to be together to uplift one another and make sure that my kids always see that mom is looking forward to you having a relationship [with dad] forever and ever. Anything I can do to really assist in making sure it continues to be everything that it’s always been, that’s what I’m going to do.”

The beauty also has two sons, Rodneyy and Romelo, whom she had with her former fiancé Rodney “Rocko” Hill.