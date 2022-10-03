Beyoncé Releases Video For 'Summer Renaissance' As Part Of Tiffany Campaign

After months of fan anticipation, Beyoncé has finally dropped the first official visual accompaniment to her addictive Renaissance album.

The video for the album-closer, “Summer Renaissance,” doubles as the anthem film to Tiffany & Co’s its “Lose Yourself In Love” campaign, as part of the songstress’s ongoing partnership with the luxury jeweler.

Inspired by the Studio 54 era of New York City, the anthem film is an upbeat celebration of individuality, joy and self-expression. Directed by Grammy Award-winning director Mark Romanek, the film finds a joyful Beyoncé, decked out in diamonds celebrating life and love among a slew of equally exuberant dancers, personifying that true love is only as strong as the love

for oneself.

Shot on rare 65mm film, and choreographed by Emmy Award-nominated artist, Fatima Robinson, the shoot involved an inclusive cast of 90, all wearing Tiffany & Co. jewels in unexpected ways.

Bey herself can be seen donning a Tiffany® Setting engagement ring in platinum with an internally flawless, round brilliant diamond of over 10 carats, select pieces by legendary Tiffany & Co. designer Jean Schlumberger, and s custom Tiffany HardWear necklace created specifically for the campaign, which will be available for purchase soon. Take a look at the clip below:

“Lose Yourself In Love” is part of Tiffany & Co.’s continued support of underrepresented communities. Tiffany’s Newly launched social impact platform, Tiffany Atrium, is part of their ongoing partnership with the Carters through Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship Program, in collaboration with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation.

Their pledge of $2M in scholarships to HBCU students has been awarded to over 60qualifying students so far, located at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio.