Beyoncé Pays Homage To Ballroom Legends By Recreating Iconic Looks For ‘Renaissance’

It’s no secret that we’re living in the midst of Beyonce’s internet. I mean, it has always been her internet since any time she posts – regardless of the platform – it goes viral and remains the main topic for the next 24 hours, but after releasing her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Queen Bey will definitely be the only conversation that truly matters this weekend.

For this highly anticipated album, Beyoncé says on her website, “Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you.”

The 16-track album is an energetic body of work that explores the melodies of House, Disco, and Afro-Tech genres. It also includes performance chants that are infamous in ballroom culture, and to emphasize the act of paying homage to the ballroom scene, Renaissance includes features from Grace Jones, Big Freedia, and Kevin Aviance.

Although the actual music is praiseworthy, as expected, it is not the only thing that has the internet raving about Beyoncé. Being the true perfectionist Virgo that she is, the Renaissance release was accompanied by an extensive photo gallery of the modern-day icon styled in an otherworldly fashion. While we work to identify and discover the designers and talented creatives involved in creating the wardrobe, we do know one thing: Beyoncé’s looks were inspired by iconic fashion moments from ballroom legends, including Pepper LaBeija and Octavia St. Laurent.

Oh, Beyoncé is going there with #renaissance



Love to our iconic queer and trans ancestors, Pepper LaBeija and Octavia St. Laurent, and their enduring legacies! pic.twitter.com/b2syMrzOnw — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) July 28, 2022

“Get off the floor—learn it & learn it well!” I love this homage to Pepper LaBeija 💛 pic.twitter.com/xCxgH3uh4B — Shelton Boyd-Griffith (@flyrebel) July 28, 2022

After seeing her British Vogue spread for July 2022 and now this, Beyoncé is reminding us that she embodies the capabilities of a shapeshifter and that there are no limits to what she can do with fashion. The wardrobe styling was led by two of her main stylists, Marni Senofonte and KJ Moody, and supported by a team of assistant stylists.

Discover the full photo gallery on beyonce.com.