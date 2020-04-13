(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET)

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds revealed late last week that he and his entire family are recovering from COVID-19.

The iconic producer shared the news in an Instagram post while thanking fans for their well wishes on his recent birthday. The legendary Grammy Award-winning singer, song writer, and producer turned 61 on Friday.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote Friday in a statement. “I tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.”

Babyface added that he and his family successfully fought the virus. “I am happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health,” he detailed.

While Babyface fought the virus, he had to postpone his Instagram Live battle with his fellow producer Teddy Riley, who he called “my little brother.” The pair accepted the challenge from Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to go catalog for catalog on the streaming platform.

Last week, Riley told Charlamagne Tha God that the battle wasn’t postponed because anyone backed out. “Babyface is moving forward, he’s not actually 100%. He’s been sick,” Riley said then.

Babyface let fans know last Friday that with his health under control, he’s ready to jump into the ring. The battle has been rescheduled for Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

“So get ready for a night of groove and love,” Bsabyface continued. “Ladies…put on your red dress…light some candles, pour some wine, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes.”

“Teddy!!! Let’s show them what Hip Hop/R&B music really means to the world!”

Time to get our living room outfits ready!