Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Went Head-To-Head In Epic Beat Battle

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

Mega-producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland took to Instagram Live this week for a friendly beat battle, delivering an epic party as fans struggle with the boredom of quarantine.

Timbaland announced the battle in a since-deleted Instagram post, “Attention. Attention. Attention […] It’s official. We doing this for the culture. Me and Swizzy gon’ go at it 10 o’clock, baby. IG Live. I done have the red blood in me. It’s gonna be a good one.”

Outlining the rules of the battle, Swizz added that there would be two rounds. The first would feature classics from their catalogs and the second would include unheard music.

Stars like Diddy and Fat Joe joined the Instagram Live beat battle as the producers played hits like Beyoncé‘s “Upgrade U” and Aaliyah‘s “More Than a Woman.”

This isn’t the first time Swizz and Timbaland have gone head-to-head in a beat battle. The two competed in 2018 when Swizz brought out Timbaland during his set at Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

Following their virtual beat battle, the pair urged everyone to “try and help one another and love one another” during these trying times.

“I’ll try and keep you entertained while you’re all doing the right thing by staying home,” Timbaland wrote. “Be safe my brothers and sister. Me and Swizz will be back for you soon!!”