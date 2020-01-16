R&B songstress Aaliyah’s birthday would’ve been today and out of all of the great performers we have lost, Aaliyah’s music and style is still an iconic moment in R&B history.

The singer who was able to code-switch from tomboy to ultra-glam is still the blueprint for women’s streetwear. From her love for Tommy Hilfiger to her relationship with luxe Europan designers, everyone wanted to get Aaliyah in their clothes. To this day, her looks are recreated, her estate has managed to grab partnership with companies like MAC, and she has become a Halloween favorite.

To celebrate the late R&B diva, we are rounding up our favorite fashion moments from Aaliyah. Check them out below.

01 10 Of Our Favorite Fashion Moments From Aaliyah 377894 78: Aaliyah wins the MTV Award for Best video from a film September 7, 2000 at the MTV Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Liaison) 02 10 Of Our Favorite Fashion Moments From Aaliyah 393733 08: (FILE PHOTO) Actress/singer Aaliyah attends MTV''s 20th Anniversary Party August 1, 2001 at New York City''s Hammerstein Ballroom. Aaliyah and eight others died in a plane crash August 25, 2001 in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas. (Photo Diane L. Cohen/Getty Images) 03 10 Of Our Favorite Fashion Moments From Aaliyah Singer Aaliyah arrives for the world premiere of the 20th Century Fox film 'Planet of the Apes' at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, 7/23/01. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect. 04 10 Of Our Favorite Fashion Moments From Aaliyah Aaaliyah at the at the 2000 Teen Choice Awards at the Barker hangar in Santa Monica, CA on Sunday, August 6, 2000 Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images 05 10 Of Our Favorite Fashion Moments From Aaliyah Singer/actress Aaliyah. (Photo by Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images) 06 10 Of Our Favorite Fashion Moments From Aaliyah Aaliyah (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage) 07 10 Of Our Favorite Fashion Moments From Aaliyah Aaliyah (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) 08 10 Of Our Favorite Fashion Moments From Aaliyah UNITED STATES - CIRCA 2000: Singer Aaliyah arrives at The Theater at Madison Square Garden for the Essence Awards 2001. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) 09 10 Of Our Favorite Fashion Moments From Aaliyah Aaliyah during MTV Nickelodeon's John Leguizamo in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) 10 10 Of Our Favorite Fashion Moments From Aaliyah Aaliyah during Aaliyah made a person apperance at Virgin Megastore in London. at Virgin Megastore in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

Share :