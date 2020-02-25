Check Out Beyoncé’s Sentimental Nail Art And More Mamba-Inspired Manicures
Photo: Getty
By Jennifer Ford ·

On Monday, thousands of people gathered at the Staples Center to celebrate the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who tragically died the in a helicopter crash last month.

Since their passing, fans have been paying respect to the basketball legend and the young hoop star in the most beautiful ways–from erecting sentimental murals to rocking mamba-inspired nail art.

At the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and Gianna, Beyoncé blinded us with the latter. The “XO” singer took the stage for a musical tribute donning a purple manicure decked out in sparkly stones that spelled out “KOBE” and “GIGI” across her nails.

Beyoncé was among a host of celebrities including, Ciara and Jennifer Lopez, and fans who decked out their digits in homage. 

To see our favorite mamba manicures, check out the gallery below.

01
The Best Mamba Manicures
Photo: Instagram/ @thejetmisses
02
The Best Mamba Manicures
Photo: Instagram/@__duchessdidem
03
The Best Mamba Manicures
Photo: Instagram/@jewls_krysangelsnails
04
The Best Mamba Manicures
Photo: Instagram @ beautygaloreeee
05
The Best Mamba Manicures
Photo: Instagram/@thehautespot
06
The Best Mamba Manicures
Photo: nailsbrows_
07
The Best Mamba Manicures
Photo: Instagram/@jasmine.cherise
08
The Best Mamba Manicures
Photo: Instagram/@bw__nails
09
The Best Mamba Manicures
Photo: Instagram/@nzuriinails
TOPICS: