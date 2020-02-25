Check Out Beyoncé’s Sentimental Nail Art And More Mamba-Inspired Manicures

Photo: Getty

On Monday, thousands of people gathered at the Staples Center to celebrate the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who tragically died the in a helicopter crash last month.

Since their passing, fans have been paying respect to the basketball legend and the young hoop star in the most beautiful ways–from erecting sentimental murals to rocking mamba-inspired nail art.

At the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and Gianna, Beyoncé blinded us with the latter. The “XO” singer took the stage for a musical tribute donning a purple manicure decked out in sparkly stones that spelled out “KOBE” and “GIGI” across her nails.

Beyoncé was among a host of celebrities including, Ciara and Jennifer Lopez, and fans who decked out their digits in homage.

To see our favorite mamba manicures, check out the gallery below.