Here Are All The Big Winners At The 2022 American Music Awards

The fans had their say on Sunday night, the 49th Annual American Music Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater on Los Angeles, California.

Arguably the biggest and longest-running fan-voted awards ceremony, the evening was hosted by Wayne Brady and featured crowd-moving performances from Lil Baby, Glorilla and Cardi B, J.I.D., Yola, and more, including a living tribute to Lionel Ritchie featuring an introduction from Smokey Robinson and performances from Stevie Wonder, Ari Lennox, and Muni Long.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Jimmie Allen, Melissa Etheridge, Ari Lennox and Muni Long perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Beyoncé and her experimental Dance/Electronic/House album RENAISSANCE garnered six nominations, tying with Hip-Hop star Drake and his Honestly, Nevermind project. But who took home the evening’s biggest honors?

Take a look at the full winners’ list below.