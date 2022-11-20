WATCH | Blackstage Pass: American Music Awards

READ MORE LESS

American Music Awards host Wayne Brady and performer Yola give ESSENCE an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek into what audiences can expect during this year’s AMAs.

Today the 50th Annual American Music Awards are being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and ESSENCE has an exclusive first look at what audiences can expect from the show. This year’s host, Wayne Brady, took us behind the scenes of his first soundcheck for a glimpse into what preparing to emcee one of the biggest award ceremonies in music looks like. We also chatted with English singer-songwriter Yola about what we can expect from her performance on the big stage as she wrapped her rehearsal earlier this week.

Beyoncé is the most nominated female artist at this year’s AMAs, receiving six nominations, which includes Artist of the Year; Favorite Female Pop Artist; Favorite Pop Album; Favorite Female R&B Artist; Favorite R&B Album; and Favorite R&B Song. Drake also earned six nods, with Tems following behind with four nominations and Latto, three, marking the first time either female artist has been nominated for an AMA.

Anticipation for this year’s show is high, and our sneak peek has only heightened our expectations. Check out the video above for an exclusive look at what’s in store before tonight’s awards.

The 2022 American Music Awards will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8pm EST/5pm PST on ABC.