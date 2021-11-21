Loading the player…

Today’s the day Cardi B makes her American Music Awards (AMAs) hosting debut, and the rapper admitted she has a mild case of the nerves when it comes to being the mistress of ceremonies.

“You know what, me seeing the skits and reviewing my lines, I’m just gonna attack it like me,” Cardi told ESSENCE of her approach to hosting this year’s AMAs. “I’m just gonna do me, that’s just how I gotta see it. I gotta feel that now because I’m getting too nervous. It’s like, ‘eff it'” she said adding in her infamous laugh.

Though Cardi B’s a bit intimidated by hitting the stage as an MC versus a performer, she shared it didn’t take much to convince her to accept the job.

“First I was like, ‘Jesus Christ, I know I’m going to be busy’ because my schedule has been so busy, but I’m like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna squeeze it in.’ I love Jesse Collins, you know that’s my boy. If he asks me for something, I can’t help not to say yes. Like, damn, he got me in a chokehold.”

Collins production company is behind the execution of this year’s AMAs, during which Cardi will also be up for three different awards. “I haven’t even been able to think about my nominations because all I’m thinking about is, ‘Oh my gosh, what if I make a joke and it’s crickets, crickets, Cardi said. “Oh my gosh, I can’t even breathe, you know what I’m saying? I can’t even breathe.”

Cardi B Hosts the 2021 American Music Awards, Airing Live Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. EST/PST, on ABC. Check out our full interview with her in the video above.