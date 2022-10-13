Beyoncé, Drake, Lizzo And More Receive Nods For The 2022 AMAs

Courtesy of The American Music Awards

Today, ABC and dick clark productions announced the nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards, which will be held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on November 20.

This year, the iconic Beyoncé is the most nominated female artist, receiving six nominations, which include Artist of the Year; Favorite Female Pop Artist; Favorite Pop Album; Favorite Female R&B Artist; Favorite R&B Album; and Favorite R&B Song. Drake also earned six nods and is up for the evening’s top honor. 2022 has been an amazing year for a few new artists as well, with Tems (4) and Latto (3) receiving their first ever AMA nominations.

As the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs represents the year’s top achievements in music, and features a powerful lineup featuring first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music’s biggest names. Last year’s ceremony stands as the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions, in what became a vibrant evening of non-stop music, and memorable moments.

The 2022 American Music Awards will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8pm EST/PST on ABC. For more information, exclusive content, the full list of nominees, and more, you can head to the AMA’s website and ABC.com. Tickets to the awards show can be purchased here.

Take a look at all the Black artists that received nominations for the 2022 AMAs below.