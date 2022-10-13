Beyoncé, Drake, Lizzo And More Receive Nods For The 2022 AMAs

Today, ABC and dick clark productions announced the nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards, which will be held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on November 20.
This year, the iconic Beyoncé is the most nominated female artist, receiving six nominations, which include Artist of the Year; Favorite Female Pop Artist; Favorite Pop Album; Favorite Female R&B Artist; Favorite R&B Album; and Favorite R&B Song. Drake also earned six nods and is up for the evening’s top honor. 2022 has been an amazing year for a few new artists as well, with Tems (4) and Latto (3) receiving their first ever AMA nominations.
As the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs represents the year’s top achievements in music, and features a powerful lineup featuring first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music’s biggest names. Last year’s ceremony stands as the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions, in what became a vibrant evening of non-stop music, and memorable moments.
The 2022 American Music Awards will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8pm EST/PST on ABC. For more information, exclusive content, the full list of nominees, and more, you can head to the AMA’s website and ABC.com. Tickets to the awards show can be purchased here.
Take a look at all the Black artists that received nominations for the 2022 AMAs below.
01
Beyoncé – (6)
Artist of the Year; Favorite Female Pop Artist; Favorite Pop Album; Favorite Female R&B Artist;
Favorite R&B Album; Favorite R&B Song
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
02
Drake – (6)
Artist of the Year; Collaboration of the Year; Favorite Male Pop Artist; Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist;
Favorite Hip-Hop Song; Favorite R&B Album
Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
03
The Weeknd – (5)
Artist of the Year; Favorite Male Pop Artist; Favorite Pop Album; Favorite Male R&B Artist; Favorite R&B Album.
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images
04
Future – (4)
Collaboration of the Year; Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist; Favorite Hip-Hop Album; Favorite Hip-Hop Song.
Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images
05
Tems – (4)
Collaboration of the Year; Favorite Hip-Hop Song; Favorite R&B Song; Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BMI London Awards
06
Latto – (3)
New Artist of the Year; Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist; Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage
07
Lil Nas X – (3)
Collaboration of the Year; Favorite Music Video; Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage
08
Silk Sonic – (2)
Favorite R&B Album; Favorite R&B Song
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
09
Doja Cat – (2)
Favorite Female Pop Artist; Favorite Female R&B Artist
Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic
10
Kendrick Lamar – (2)
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist; Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
11
Lil Durk – (2)
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist; Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic
12
Lizzo – (2)
Favorite Female Pop Artist; Favorite Pop Song
Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
13
Summer Walker – (2)
Favorite Female R&B Artist; Favorite R&B Album
Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage
14
Muni Long – (2)
Favorite Female R&B Artist; Favorite R&B Song
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
15
SZA – (2)
Favorite Female R&B Artist; Favorite R&B Song
Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage
16
WizKid – (2)
Favorite R&B Song; Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns
17
Brent Faiyaz – (1)
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo
18
Burna Boy – (1)
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images
19
Cardi B – (1)
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage
20
Chris Brown – (1)
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
21
Fireboy DML – (1)
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images
22
GIVĒON – (1)
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images
23
GloRilla – (1)
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images
24
Nicki Minaj – (1)
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Photo by Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images
25
Lucky Daye – (1)
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage
26
Megan Thee Stallion – (1)
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio