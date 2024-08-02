Recounting Sha’Carri Richardson’s Gold-Winning Hairstyles

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Sha’Carri Richardson: Fastest woman in the world, and queen of the beauty switch up. Whether it’s a 40-inch bussdown or her natural curls coiled to perfection, the hairstyles Richardson sports are always ten out of ten.

In the aftermath of the 2021 Olympic trials, Richardson faced harsh, global scrutiny brought on by a misogynoir-fueled controversy and a one-month suspension. Today, for her Paris Olympics debut, she came back, in better spirits, and clad in a slicked-back pony, to win the women’s 100m opening round.

Richardson is known to blaze down the track in a variety of styles, making her stand out on the track for both talent and flair. For the average person, one may question whether the long tresses pose as an extra element against performance, but to a pro like Richardson, her hair is a staple to her signature style.

As if being the current fastest woman in the world wasn’t impressive enough, Richardson manages to compete at peak-performance with nary a hair out of place. From a plethora of braid styles with intricate patterns, and natural hairdos to ever-changing wig colors, you can count on the 24-year old track star to keep it exciting.

Notably, Richardson turned heads during the 2023 Track & Field Championships, by tossing her wig off right before winning the 100m dash. With this stunt, she sent a message that not only does she stay ready, but she presents confidently no matter what’s on her head.

Ahead of track and field’s debut, the first-time olympian has already graced our screens between Olympic events with her Olay campaign, which features the skincare brand’s newest ambassador rocking a scene-stealing wash n go.

Another standout beauty moment for Richardson includes her Nike and Jacquemus campaign. The athletic beauty rocked a Rapunzel-esque ‘do complete with artfully-crafted edges. Her floor-length braids were wittily fashioned as battling ropes, demonstrating the intersection between beauty and sport.

Below, in honor of Richardson hitting the 2024 Olympic track today, we’re recounting some of her head-turning hair looks.

Slick Back Pony, Day 7, 2024 Paris Olympic Games

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 02: Sha’carri Richardson of Team United States gestures during the Women’s 100m Round 1 on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Braided Up-Do, Budapest World Athletic Championships

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY: August 20: Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States preparing for the start of the Women’s 100m heat five during the World Athletics Championships, at the National Athletics Centre on August 20th, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Honey Blonde at the New York Grand Prix

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the Women’s 200m during the New York Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Natural Curls, Prefontaine Classic

EUGENE, OREGON – SEPTEMBER 16: Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States smiles towards the crowd after competing in the Women’s 100m during the 2023 Prefontaine Classic and Wanda Diamond League Final at Hayward Field on September 16, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Classic Jet Black Middle Part, 2021 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Edvin Thompson and Sha’Carri Richardson attend the 2021 Met Gala benefit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Orange Top Knot, Olympic Track & Field Team Trials

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 19: Sha’Carri Richardson looks on after winning the Women’s 100 Meter final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Electric Blue, USATF Golden Games and Distance Open

WALNUT, CALIFORNIA – MAY 09: Sha’Carri Richardson reacts on the podium after her win in the Women 100 Meter Dash Prelims during the USATF Golden Games and World Athletics Continental Tour event at the Mt. San Antonio College on May 09, 2021 in Walnut, California. (Photo by Harry

Thigh-Length Green Braids, Wanda Diamond League Meet

USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson reacts after winning the women’s 100M event of the Wanda Diamond League Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial athletics meeting in Chorzow, Poland on July 16, 2023. (Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Water Wave, F1 Academy Series