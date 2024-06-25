Product of the Week: Make Up For Ever HD Hydra Glow Foundation

Composite by ESSENCE Staff

I love a good foundation that makes my skin glow. However, since I have oily and sensitive skin, it can be hard to find one that works well for me. Specifically, one that delivers even coverage and luminosity. But, that all changed after attending Make Up For Ever’s 40th-anniversary party.

I was sitting with one of the makeup artists to find a color match for the Make Up For Ever HD Hydra Glow Foundation. As she was applying it on my neck area, to see if the color matched my complexion, I was completely blown away by the results. She gave me a foundation to take home and I decided to wear it for a week and see if my girlfriends noticed.

As the website suggests, I can confirm that this foundation delivers medium coverage with a natural, glowy finish. It doesn’t dry. out my skin and, instead, leaves it looking shimmery and moisturized thanks to the hydra-skin booster complex and hyaluronic acid.

My friends recently asked me about my skincare routine and I told them that all credit is due to this foundation. They were surprised and immediately added it to their shopping carts. Overall, if you’re looking for a natural, no-makeup look, consider adding this foundation to your everyday makeup routine.