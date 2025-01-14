Product Of The Week: Vegamour Scalp Massager

Composite by India Espy-Jones

They say for a flower to grow, you must nurture its soil. Similarly, our scalp is the foundation of our roots. The more we take care of it, the more our strands will bloom over time. Oils, scrubs, and detoxes all provide balance and ensure optimal growth. Additionally, there is also a simple method to keep our scalp health in check. A scalp massage is a relaxing way to care for our roots.

When we massage our scalp, we release muscle tension and allow blood to circulate. Additionally, releasing tension is a way for us to relax after a stressful day. After all, stress is one of the leading killers of hair growth and scalp health.

There are two ways to massage our scalps regularly: with our fingertips or hair devices. A dedicated scalp massage can actively improve the process by focusing on areas our fingertips wouldn’t be able to target. Recently, I have added the Vegamour Scalp Massager to my shower routine, and the benefits have been an instant motivator.

Using my scalp massager in the shower has acted as a pre-cleansing treatment. The water and steam allow the dirt on my scalp to loosen while the scalp massage gently exfoliates. This provides a solid foundation for me to receive products. Along with blood circulation, I’ve learned how important it is for our scalp to be as clean as possible to receive the full nutrients of my washing, conditioning, oils, and styling products. Obtaining products has added to the overall health of my scalp and strands. I noticed my hair has become intense and more prolonged after consistent use for three months.

Each bristle felt gentle to the touch. The long bristles make it easier to target necessary areas, even for someone with thick, natural, curly hair. I had zero issues working this product through my scalp. The hand pockets also made it easier to control the movement of the scalp massage. Whether I wanted to be gentle or rough, move in circular motions or left to right, my hair-care process was entirely in my control. I found this profoundly satisfying for my type A personality. Not only that, it’s a cute pink addition to anyone’s shower aesthetic. Safe to say, it will be a staple in my shower routine and an ongoing way to show my scalp some love.