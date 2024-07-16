Product of the Week: Fine'ry's Sweet On the Outside

Composite by ESSENCE Staff

I’ve finally found my signature scent: vanilla. After testing out various fragrances for months, I’ve discovered that, while I enjoy masculine scents, vanilla compliments me perfectly. I like to think of myself as an ice cream sundae, but in chocolate form. I also enjoy layering fragrances and turning heads as I walk by.

Fragrance is an investment, but, to me, it pays off if you want to smell good: be it when you’re leaving the house, lounging around in your pajamas, or waking up in the morning. A few months ago, I discovered Fine’ry. I tried so many body sprays, but the one I’ve continued to keep in my tote bag when I leave the house is the Sweet On the Outside Fragrance Spray.

This spray has notes of Madagascar vanilla, smoked vetiver and cacao wood that leaves an exotic vanilla scent lingering on your body. A tip I learned from a fragrance expert is to layer many fragrances together. That said, whenever I want to smell delicious, I spritz this fragrance all over, along with Bvlgari Allegra Magnifying Vanilla Eau De Parfum, Kayali Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar, and Phlur Vanilla Skin.

Not only is layering scents fun, but you also end up with a signature scent that is uniquely your own; keeping people guessing about what fragrance you’re wearing. What I love about this fragrance, in particular, though, is not only that you can smell it from a mile away, but it’s also only $15. In the end, I’m making sure I look and smell good, while not breaking the bank, all summer long.