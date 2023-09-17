Who’s That Girl? What Your Signature Scent Says About You

The fragrance you wear makes a statement before you even utter a word.

First impressions can last for a lifetime, so you want to make sure that your favorite perfumes are creating the right impressions. It’s all about how you want to be represented, no matter the time, season or mood—because every fragrance tells a story. Here’s how some of the most lauded aromas reveal your personality (purely anecdotally, of course) and introduce you to others the moment you enter a room.

Mango Skin by Vilhelm Parfumerie

You’re ALWAYS jet-setting to a tropical vacation.

If you’ve ever had a whiff of a ripe mango fresh off the tree, you’ll appreciate Mango Skin. Perfect for your next trip to the islands, this scent is juicy and aromatic. $245; us.vilhelmparfumerie.com.

Paradoxe by Prada

You’re an “It” girl.

The hot-girl perfume of the year, Paradoxe is warm and sweet with just the right amount of floral. $125 for 50 ml; prada.com.

Gentle Fluidity Gold by Maison Francis Kurkdjian

You’re the classy/bougie friend.

A beautiful, warm and intoxicating amber-vanilla confection, Gentle Fluidity Gold smells like sophistication. Get ready for the compliments to flow. $235 for 2.4 oz; franciskurkdjian.com.

Fame by Paco Rabanne

You’re the life of the party.

It will be love at first sniff when you encounter Fame’s playful, sensual, charming and addictive features. The bottle itself is a piece of art—just like you. $106 for 1.7 oz; pacorabanne.com.

Good Girl Blush by Carolina Herrera

You’re a girl boss.

Delicate and powdery, with notes of sweet peony and orange, this is perfect for the office—and for sealing the deal. $119 for 1.7 oz; carolinaherrera.com.

Delina by Parfums de Marly Delina

You’re a girly girl.

For those who enjoy the finer things in life and revel in their femininity, Delina is a highly nuanced fragrance that delivers a sensual floral bouquet. $273; parfums-de-marly.com.

Dark Rose Eau de Parfum by Mysa Fragrance Haus

You’ve got a bit of an edge.

Rihanna taught us that bad girls have more fun—and this sultry perfume, with notes of black roses, proves it. See where the night will take you when you spritz it on. $38; mysafragrancehaus.com.

13 Stems by Relevant Skin

You exude confidence.

When you wear this scent, everyone will know you’re not one who follows the crowd. A crisp, clean, earthy fragrance, 13 Stems evokes memories of fresh-cut flowers. $92; jcpenney.com.

The story first appeared in the September/October 2023 issue of ESSENCE Magazine.