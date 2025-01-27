Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Men’s fashion week saw some of the biggest stars front row last week. Many married old Hollywood glamour with the chicness of French beauty. In other words, we spotted coiffed 1970s hairdos, statement lipstick, airbrushed skin, and warm hair colors.

Front row at Jacquemus saw Tyla’s new short cut and eye-shrouding curtain bangs on Tems. Meanwhile, FKA Twigs’s spiky ‘do at Rick Owens emphasized the fact that men’s week has been just as classic as it has been experimental.

Then, Da’vine Joy Randolph sported a red lip and bombshell curls at Willy Chavvaria’s first Paris show. Rich lips, penciled-on eyebrows, and bouffant hair on model Alva Claire didn’t hurt either.

On another note, Valentine’s Day is top of mind for Lizzo (literally). She graced feeds with a red pixie cut and pink eyeshadow. Keke Palmer embraced vibrant hair as well. She dyed hers orange to define her One Of Them Days beauty era.

As for Doechii? Her face tape gave her bronzed eyes a lift. To end the week, Gabrielle Union’s long pixie cut and sculpted, blushed skin at Schiaparelli’s front row set the tone for Haute Couture week.

In case you missed it, take a look at 9 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.