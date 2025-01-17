Aeon/GC Images

Just a week before the release of her new album, Eusexua, British artist FKA Twigs’s new haircut is an embodiment of the word. In an interview with British Vogue, she described her invented word as a “sensation being so euphoric” that one could “transcend human form.” For Twigs, shaving her head was the first step in achieving this.

Most of the time, her hairstylist (and self-proclaimed hair freak) Louis Souvestre is behind her most outrageous, archival referenced looks. From her basket weaved 2024 Met Gala updo to triple threat ponytails at a viral Sphere Vegas show, Twigs’s hair represents the extraterrestrial-like rapture she vocalizes in the album.

And now, the artist is taking the role of a barber. Using a pair of electric clippers, Twigs shaved the sides of her head in an Instagram video, touching up a part-Britney Spears, part-Jean Michel Basquiat look she’s coined the “skullet.” At times, we’ve seen the full front of her head shaved, while the back is left waist length, styled in avant garde twists, braids, or locs.

This time, however, a short, wide mohawk is added to the mix. “Eusexua fresh” she captions the video, which was posted just hours before she announced the 2025 tour dates for the album. With her unconventional approach to beauty, the impulse to shave her head is not a shock. Even still, we can’t even begin to guess what she’ll do next.